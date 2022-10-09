News Economy Türkiye expects more tourists this winter as European prices soar

Türkiye expects more tourists this winter as European prices soar

"This winter we expect more tourists than in previous years," Cem Polatoğlu, spokesperson for the travel operators' association Tur Operatörleri Platformu, told dpa.



"During the pandemic, people could not go on holiday for a long time." Now that travel restrictions have been lifted, many tourists will feel as though they have 'broken free from chains'," he said.



Additionally, the high cost of energy in Europe is also leading to an increase in reservations during the winter season, particularly for accommodation that costs less, he said.



"It is positive for the tourism sector that European tourists - especially pensioners - prefer long holidays in Türkiye during the winter months due to the increase in natural gas prices," said Ali Onaran, chairman of tour operator Prontotour.



He said his data showed that demand was particularly high "from countries like Germany, England and the Netherlands."



Onaran said it was encouraging that more people were booking their holidays during the winter period despite global inflation.



"There are developments such as rising fuel costs, energy expenses, food crises, which affect ticket and hotel prices and therefore people's overall travel budget," he said. Despite those factors, bookings were in line with tour operators' expectations.



A further incentive for people to head to Türkiye on their holidays may be the weak Turkish lira, which is triggering high inflation, according to Polatoglu.



For tourists, he said that booking a package holiday at a five-star hotel in Turkey currently cost less than spending the time in Europe. "And with much more comfort than at home," Polatoğlu added.



More tourists came to Türkiye from abroad during the first eight months of the year than during the same period last year, according to a recent report by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.



Some 29.3 million holidaymakers visited the country between January and August, up 108% compared to the same period in 2021.



The biggest share came from Germany, accounting for around 3.9 million of the travellers.









