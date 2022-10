A technical malfunction has brought long-distance trains to a total standstill in northern Germany at the start of the weekend, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday morning.



All ICE, IC and EC trains in northern Germany have been affected "at short notice," Deutsche Bahn said.



"As soon as we have new information, we will keep you up to date here," the Deutsche Bahn website said.



The railway described the cause as a "technical fault on the line" without providing further details.