Scholz says cleared up EU leaders' 'misunderstanding' about 200 bln energy package

EU leaders on Friday cleared up "misunderstandings" about a 200 billion euro relief package initiated by Berlin to mitigate the effects of high energy prices, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, after Poland criticised the measures as unfair.

"I used the opportunity to explain the package to my counterparts and to put it into the European context," Scholz told reporters after a one-day EU summit in Prague.

"This was important, and it certainly contributed to clearing up misunderstandings," he added. "With our decisions, we are moving within the framework of what others in Europe are doing, too."



