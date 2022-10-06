New EU sanctions on Russia including oil price cap come into force

Russian oil export prices are to be capped in addition to extra trade restrictions and travel bans as part of an eighth sanctions package on Russia formally adopted by EU countries on Thursday.



The package "responds to Russia's continued escalation and illegal war against Ukraine, including by illegally annexing Ukrainian territory based on sham "referenda", mobilising additional troops, and issuing open nuclear threats," a press release read.



The new measures lay the groundwork for a price cap on Russian oil shipped to third countries, as it was previously agreed on by the G7 group of leading economies.



Under the cap, the transport of oil but also providing services for the shipments, including insurance and financial services, will be prohibited if the oil was sold above a certain threshold.



The level of the price cap still needs to be agreed on by the G7 group and unanimously approved by the EU's 27 member states.



The latest set of punitive measures also adds import bans worth €7 billion ($6.9 billion) to the existing trade restrictions, targeting among others steel products, plastics and certain chemicals.



Additional export restrictions are to prohibit the trade of certain goods used by Russia's defence and security sector, including specific electronic components that were found in Russian weapons on the battlefields.



The new sanctions package also adds people to the list of individuals who have their assets in the EU frozen and are not allowed to travel to the bloc.



This measure targets people involved in occupying and annexing Ukrainian territories as well as senior Russia defence officials.

