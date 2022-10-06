Dutch inflation hits highest point in 59 years

With the impact of increases on the prices of energy and food, inflation in the Netherlands hit %14,5, its highest point since 1963.

According to the September figure on inflation shared by Statistics Netherlands, August's inflation of %12 jumped to %14,5 in September, the highest inflation figure since it started to be monitored in 1963.

The price hikes in energy especially affected the increase in inflation, going up as much as %200 in September in comparison to the same month of the last year.

"The rise in inflation was mainly due to the price development of energy," the Netherlands Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said in a statement.

"Energy was 200 percent more expensive in September than in the same month last year."

The Dutch government announced an "unprecedented" 17.2-billion-euro package in September to help citizens facing inflation and huge energy costs.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander was booed by some in the crowd as he opened parliament at the time, as opinion polls show dipping confidence in Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government.