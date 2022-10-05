EU executive chief proposes temporary gas price cap

The European Union should put in place a temporary price cap on natural gas until a new price index can be introduced, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"Introducing a cap on gas overall is a temporary solution until we will have a new EU price index developed that ensures a better functioning of the market and the Commission has already started to work on this," she said.

As a first step, gas used to generate electricity could be capped, von der Leyen said. "But I think we also have to have a look at gas prices beyond the electricity market."



Limiting gas prices should help reduce price volatility, she noted, without providing additional details on the design of the proposed price caps.



Von der Leyen is also counting on negotiating lower prices with gas suppliers like Norway and joint gas purchases of EU countries to reduce energy prices.



"In pursuing our action the two same things remain paramount: that is action in unity and action in solidarity," von der Leyen said.



Measures taken by EU countries should "preserve a level playing field within the European Union," she said.



Von der Leyen's remarks come as Germany's €200 billion ($198.2 billion) aid package has drawn criticism as other EU countries might not be able to afford similar packages and amid calls for a gas price cap from several capitals.



The commission president said she will detail these points in a letter to EU leaders ahead of a two-day summit meeting in Prague starting on Thursday.

