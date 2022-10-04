Serbia says current gas supply sufficient for only 3 months

Serbia's president on Tuesday said his country has about 660 million cubic meters of gas for winter -- enough for three months of consumption.

Aleksandar Vucic's remarks came in Budapest in a joint press statement released after a meeting with Viktor Orban and Karl Nehammer, prime ministers of Hungary and Austria, respectively

Vucic said Serbia has warehouses filled with close to 380 million cubic meters of gas in Hungary, as well as 276 to 280 million cubic meters of gas in Banatski Dvor village of Serbia.

"I asked them to let us not fill the storage in Hungary up to 500 million, because of the money, in order to save part of the money, because that gas is expensive. This is not the gas we get from Russia for $400 each," said Vucic.

''We will be able to withdraw a maximum of 6 million cubic meters per day from Hungary, and 4 million cubic meters from Banatski Dvor, which is 10 million per day. That is not enough for 100% consumption in only three winter months, but it certainly covers a significant part, 70% of consumption," said Vucic.

He said Serbia managed to secure this amount of gas in only about two months.

On Monday, Orban said Hungary would help its southern neighbor Serbia with supplies if needed.

Serbia in July purchased additional 500 million cubic meters (over 17.6 billion cubic feet) of gas from two Hungarian companies for €250 million ($252 million).

The gas would be stored in two facilities in Hungary until Oct. 1, he said, after which 3 million cubic meters of that gas would be available per day until February.

In late May, Hungary announced that it would allow Serbia to store natural gas in its storage facilities for the winter.