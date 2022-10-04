RUSSIAS GAZPROM THREATENS TO CUT OFF MOLDOVAS GAS

State-owned Russian energy provider Gazprom warned Moldova on Tuesday that its gas supplies would be cut off for non-payment of bills.



"Gazprom reserves all rights, including the right of a complete halt to supplies, if the financial commitments (of the Republic of Moldova) are not fulfilled by October 20," Gazprom said via its Telegram channel.



It noted that it could cut supplies to the former Soviet republic that lies between Ukraine and Romania at any time, as past debts remained outstanding.



At the start of October, Gazprom cut supplies to Moldova to 5.7 million cubic metres per day from the 8.06 million ordered, citing problems with transit through Ukraine.



According to Gazprom, Moldova, which became an official candidate for European Union membership in June this year, owes $709 million, including penalties. Moldova is contesting the figures.