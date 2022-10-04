Over 6M tons of grain shipped from Ukraine since August

Over 6 million tons of grains have been exported from Ukraine since August under the Istanbul deal, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Meanwhile, eight more ships have left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday, the ministry said.

Since the first ship sailed from Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 260 ships with over 6 million tons of grain have departed from ports.