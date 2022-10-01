German defence minister promises Moldova military aid

Germany's defence minister pledged to boost military aid to Moldova after Russia's invasion of Ukraine left it feeling vulnerable to Moscow's aggression.



Negotiations on the details of the support will take place next week, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in Moldova's capital Chișinău on Saturday.



After meeting with her counterpart Anatolie Nosatîi, Lambrecht specifically mentioned Moldova's desire to procure drones. She also said Germany would help in securing and destroying old Soviet-era munitions.



Moldova is one of the smallest countries on the border with Ukraine and has received a wave of refugees fleeing Russia's war.



Since the war began seven months ago, some 500,000 refugees have arrived in Moldova, which itself has a population of only about 3.2 million.



Many of them have moved on to other countries, and others have returned to Ukraine. About 95,000 refugees have remained, most of them having been taken in by relatives. About 10% live in collective accommodation.



Moldova is also struggling with knock-on effects to the economy. The country has one of Europe's highest inflation rates and fuel prices have risen 380% in a year.



Lambrecht said it was important for the German government to support Moldova in terms of energy supplies.