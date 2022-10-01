Gazprom says 800 million cubic metres of gas escaped from pipelines -Tass

A spokesman for Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom on Friday said 800 million cubic metres of natural gas had escaped after explosions hit two pipelines under the North Sea, Tass news agency reported.

It said spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov had told a session of the United Nations via video link that the volume of escaped gas was equivalent to three months' of supply for Denmark.

Gazprom says it has started looking for ways to make the damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines operational again.



However, the task "will be very daunting from a technical standpoint," spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told.



He added that there was no timeline for the repairs as there had never been such leaks before.



Kupriyanov called the situation "absolutely unprecedented."