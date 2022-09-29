German inflation hits record 10% in September - official data

This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows a customer wearing a face mask doing her shopping in a supermarket in Duesseldorf, western Germany. (AFP Photo)
The inflation rate in Germany hit a record 10% in September, according to an official first estimate.
In August the rate was 7.9%, but prices have continued to rise fast mainly due to an increase in energy costs as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.
Energy prices were 43.9% higher in September 2022 than in September 2021, according to the data from the Federal Statistical Office. There was also an above average rise in food prices by 18.7% compared to the same month of last year.
The end of two state subsidies - a fuel discount and a 9-euro cheap travel pass - "presumably had an impact on the inflation rate in September," the office said.