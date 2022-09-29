News Economy German inflation hits record 10% in September - official data

German inflation accelerated sharply in September on the back of rocketing energy prices, official data showed Thursday, heaping fresh pressure on consumers in Europe's top economy.

This file photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows a customer wearing a face mask doing her shopping in a supermarket in Duesseldorf, western Germany. (AFP Photo)

The inflation rate in Germany hit a record 10% in September, according to an official first estimate.



In August the rate was 7.9%, but prices have continued to rise fast mainly due to an increase in energy costs as a consequence of the war in Ukraine.



Energy prices were 43.9% higher in September 2022 than in September 2021, according to the data from the Federal Statistical Office. There was also an above average rise in food prices by 18.7% compared to the same month of last year.



The end of two state subsidies - a fuel discount and a 9-euro cheap travel pass - "presumably had an impact on the inflation rate in September," the office said.







































