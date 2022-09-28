News Economy Taliban sign deal with Russia to import oil products, gas and wheat

Published September 28,2022

In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP File Photo)

The Taliban signed a provisional deal with Russia for an annual supply of petrol, diesel and wheat to Afghanistan.



Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesman of the ministry of industry and commerce, told dpa on Wednesday that the agreement includes the annual purchase of 1 million tons of petrol, 1 million tons of diesel, half a million tons of cooking gas and 2 million tons of wheat.



The spokesman said the import process was expected to "start soon."



The Taliban claim they will pay Russia in roubles.



The Taliban's acting minister of industry and commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, who visited Russia last month, said that Moscow had offered the Taliban a discount on average global commodity prices.



Moscow has not commented on the agreement yet. If confirmed, this would be the first major international trade deal for the Taliban since retaking power last year.



With an estimated population of around 40 million, the war-torn nation that is hugely dependent on donations from the international community is suffering from an unprecedented increase in poverty.



The country remains isolated from the West due to the Taliban's draconian policies against women, human rights issues, and their refusal to form a representative government.



Afghanistan is also disconnected from the global banking system.



No country, including Russia, has recognized the hardline regime. However, Russia is among a handful of countries that has kept its embassy in Kabul open.



































