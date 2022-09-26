Capacity utilization rate in Turkish manufacturing industry goes up in September

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the Turkish manufacturing industry went up in September, the country's Central Bank announced on Monday.

Local manufacturing industry units are operating at 77.4% of their capacity this month, up from the August figure of 76.7%, according to a survey by the bank.

Among the main industrial groups, CUR was highest in investment goods at 78.3%, while the lowest was 74.3% for non-durable consumer goods.

CUR figures are based on the responses of local units operating in the manufacturing industry to a business tendency survey.

The monthly data, collected from 1,744 companies in September, does not reflect the bank's views or predictions, the Central Bank said.