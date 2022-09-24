'We will all come out of the crisis poorer,' say German economists

A huge loss in purchasing power and soaring inflation due to high energy prices for companies are leading the German economy straight into recession, according to economists surveyed by dpa.



While Marc Schattenberg of Deutsche Bank Research predicted a decline in GDP of as much as 3.5% next year, other economists saw the downturn as somewhat milder but affecting all parts of the Europe's largest economy.



"The economic downturn will also leave its mark on the labour market," said Fritzi Köhler-Geib, chief economist at the state development bank KfW.



Above all, private households and their purchasing power are predicted to suffer.



"Due to high inflation, the financial situation of private households has deteriorated considerably since the beginning of the year," commented Köhler-Geib.



"Real incomes are expected to decline further in the second half of the year," she said.



Schattenberg takes a similar view: "A large proportion of households will have to cope with noticeable real income losses," he said.



Katharina Utermöhl, economist at the Allianz Group, summed up the situation even more clearly: "We will all come out of the crisis poorer."



Germany is going through the worst crisis of the past 50 years, she says. "This dwarfs the great financial crisis and the euro debt crisis," she said.



The pain of inflation must now be cushioned, she said. On the one hand, through fiscal policy measures by the state, but also through savings by private individuals.

