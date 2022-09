QatarEnergy signed a deal on Saturday with TotalEnergies for the North Field South (NFS) expansion and its chief executive said more partnerships would be announced for the project later.

QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi said TotalEnergies would have a 9.375% stake out of a 25% stake in NFS dedicated for international partners. QatarEnergy will hold 75% of NFS.