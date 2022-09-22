'Inflation will come down again,' says ECB board member

An executive board member of the European Central Bank on Thursday expressed the central bank's willingness to raise interest rates further in the fight against record-high inflation.



"I assume that the ECB Governing Council will raise interest rates further at its next meeting," ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel told the news portal t-online in an interview.



"How big this interest rate step will be and to what level we will raise rates, I cannot say at the moment. We are ... reassessing the economic and inflation data before each meeting," she said.



The key interest rate in the eurozone now stands at 1.25%. The next regular meeting of the ECB Governing Council is scheduled for October 27.



"A large part of inflation goes back ... to factors that we cannot influence directly," Schnabel said, referring to the war in Ukraine.



Rising energy and food prices pushed inflation in the eurozone to a record high of 9.1% in August.



"In the short term, it could be that inflation will rise even further despite the recent interest rate hikes," Schnabel said. "We are taking a firm stance against inflation and ensuring that inflation settles back at 2% a year in the medium term."



In its latest forecasts, the ECB expects it to take until 2024 before this target is a possibility.



Higher inflation rates reduce the purchasing power of consumers because they can then afford less for each euro.



"People can rely on the ECB, inflation will come down again," Schnabel assured. "People can trust us. We will do our job and ensure stable prices."

