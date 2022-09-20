Russian defence industry must boost and improve production: Putin

Russian weapons manufacturers need to boost production as quickly as possible because Russian forces in Ukraine are being confronted with "effectively the entire NATO arsenal stockpile" there, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"The organizations in our defence industry have to prepare the delivery of the needed weapons, technology and armaments in the shortest time possible," he said during a meeting with industry leaders, reported the Interfax news agency. But he also said the production boost must be carried out without imports.



He noted during the conversation that Russian weapons were holding their own against those provided by the West. But he added that Russian kit could be better.



"This means that we must and can study them - these arsenals and everything else that is being used against us, qualitatively build up our own capabilities and, based on the experience gained, improve, wherever necessary, our own equipment and weapons."



