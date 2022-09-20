Russia to suspend Power of Siberia gas pipeline due to maintenance

Russian energy giant Gazprom will temporarily suspend gas flow through the Power of Siberia pipeline that carries Russian gas to China due to "planned maintenance work," Gazprom announced Tuesday.

Deliveries through the pipeline will be halted for eight days between Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.

"In accordance with the Gas Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Eastern Route between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, preventive maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is carried out twice a year: in spring and autumn," Gazprom explained.

Gazprom began gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in 2019 as part of a 30-year contract.