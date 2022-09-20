Germany producer price inflation soars to record high

Germany's producer price inflation hit a fresh record high in August driven by energy prices, data released by Destatis showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices registered an annual increase of 45.8% in August, faster than the 37.2% rise in July. The rate was forecast to ease slightly to 37.1%.



Energy prices soared 139% in August from the last year. Excluding energy, producer prices were up 14%.



Prices of intermediate goods were up 17.5% and that of capital goods rose 7.8%.



Durable and non-durable consumer goods prices moved up 10.9% and 16.9%, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 7.9%, the highest on record, from 5.3% in July.



Economists had expected inflation to ease sharply to 1.6%.



