News Economy Germany producer price inflation soars to record high

DPA ECONOMY
Published September 20,2022
Germany's producer price inflation hit a fresh record high in August driven by energy prices, data released by Destatis showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices registered an annual increase of 45.8% in August, faster than the 37.2% rise in July. The rate was forecast to ease slightly to 37.1%.

Energy prices soared 139% in August from the last year. Excluding energy, producer prices were up 14%.

Prices of intermediate goods were up 17.5% and that of capital goods rose 7.8%.

Durable and non-durable consumer goods prices moved up 10.9% and 16.9%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 7.9%, the highest on record, from 5.3% in July.

Economists had expected inflation to ease sharply to 1.6%.