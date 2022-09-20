Amazon signs deal to bring low carbon fuels to trucking fleet

Amazon signed an agreement with renewable fuels technology company Infinium on Tuesday to begin powering their transport vehicles with ultra-low carbon electrofuels starting in 2023.



Infinium is expected to initially supply enough electrofuels, which are a fossil fuel alternative created from carbon waste and renewable energy, to power Amazon trucks in lieu of diesel fuel for approximately 5 million miles (8 million kilometres) of travel per year.



The agreement is another step forward in Amazon's commitment to transition its transportation network away from fossil fuels and deliver packages to customers in more sustainable ways.



Amazon plans to first use the electrofuels in trucks in its middle-mile fleet in Southern California, where the trucks are expected to help serve millions of customers.



Amazon's middle-mile fleet is responsible for transporting customer orders from its vendors and fullfilment centres to its network of sorting and delivery stations.



To start, Infinium plans to build one of the world's first electrofuels-production facilities in Texas.



Amazon previously invested in Infinium through a $2 billion venture investment programme, The Climate Pledge Fund, which helps companies accelerate the path toward net-zero carbon emissions. Amazon is committed to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040 as part of its commitment to The Climate Pledge.



