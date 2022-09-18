Egypt’s Suez Canal to raise transit fees by 15% in 2023

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority plans to raise the transit fees for ships passing the waterway by 15% at the start of 2023.

In a statement, the Canal Authority's chairman, Osama Rabie, said the transit fees for bulk and tourist ships will also be raised by 10% and will also be applied as of January 2023.

Rabie cited the increase in fees to current global inflation , which increased the operational costs and the costs of navigation services provided in the canal.

In July, the Suez Canal Authority said its revenues hit an all-time high, recording $7 billion in the last fiscal year.

The Suez Canal is a strategic waterway that connects the Mediterranean and the Red Seas and is considered the main source of foreign currency for the Egyptian government.

The 152-year-old canal assumes 12% of global trade traffic and maintains its importance in world trade.

The canal can accommodate 61.2% of the world's tanker fleets, 92.7% of bulk carrier fleets and 100% of container ships and other ships.