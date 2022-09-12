Schiphol airport asks airlines to cancel flights due to labour shortages

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has asked airlines to cancel flights between 4pm and 11pm local time on Monday due to labour shortages, it said in a statement.

The move comes as one of Europe's busiest airports again grapples with long lines, leading to some travellers missing their flights.

Travel at Schiphol has been disrupted on and off since April. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled, and queues have become routine.

"After weeks of improvement, Schiphol did not expect to have to take these measures. Employees in the terminal are working as hard as they can to ensure that everyone can travel today, but unfortunately there is a chance that travelers will miss their flight due to long waiting times," the airport's statement said.

Airlines that comply with the request to cancel flights will be compensated, it said.