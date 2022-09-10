Poland plans to increase its imports of nuclear power from Ukraine

Poland is looking to buy significantly more nuclear power from Ukraine, in the face of spiralling energy prices in Europe.



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his willingness to supply Poland with energy from Ukraine's Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant during a visit to Kiev on Friday.



Zelensky understood Poland's situation very well, Morawiecki said, adding that the move would also enable Poland to reduce the amount of electricity it generates using coal-powered plants, according to PAP news agency.



The Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant is located in western Ukraine, and has two active Soviet-design VVER-1000 reactors with a total capacity of 2000 megawatts. Poland does not have any active nuclear power plants itself.



Ukraine has been connected to the European electricity grid since March and was scheduled to delivery 210 megawatt hours of electricity to Poland on Friday alone, according to Ukrenergo.



Morawiecki, who was visiting Kiev for the third time since the war began, expressed his confidence that the West's financial and military assistance to Kiev would ultimately bring about a Ukrainian victory against the invading Russian army.



