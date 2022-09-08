Fed Must act 'strongly' to avoid repeat of 1980s inflation spike: Powell

The Federal Reserve must continue to act "strongly" to cool demand and contain price pressures to avoid a repeat of the inflation surge the US economy suffered in the 1970s and 1980s, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

His predecessor from that era, Paul Volcker, had to take extreme measures because high inflation had become entrenched.

"We need to act now forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing and we need to keep at it until the job is done to avoid ... the kind of very high social costs" of the Volcker era, Powell said.





