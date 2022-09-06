News Economy EU citizens largely back Russia sanctions, survey finds

Almost eight in 10 European Union citizens back the bloc's sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, an EU survey published on Tuesday found.



A total of 47% "totally agree" and a further 31% "tend to agree" with the restrictive measures imposed on the Russian government and certain businesses and individuals, according to the Eurobarometer survey.



Sanctions approved since the beginning of the war include, among others, import restrictions on Russian coal and oil as well as asset freezes and travel bans.



Support for the sanctions is the lowest in Bulgaria with 46% and the highest in Portugal with 94%, closely followed by Poland, Sweden and Denmark with 93%, according to the survey.



The survey found that 57% of respondents are satisfied with the overall response by the EU to Russia's invasion, and 55% with the responses of their national governments.



Providing humanitarian support is supported by 92%, whereas financing and delivering military equipment to Ukraine is backed by 68% of respondents across the bloc.



Across the EU almost two-thirds (62%) of all respondents said the war in Ukraine has had serious financial consequences for them personally, with the most feeling affected in Cyprus (96%) and the least in the Netherlands (33%).



The same survey found that 51% of respondents perceive the economic situation in the EU negatively, a seven-point increase since last winter.



Over 26,000 people aged 15 and older were interviewed for the survey in the EU's 27 member states between June and July 2022.




































