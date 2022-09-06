Electricity prices in Switzerland expected to rise by 27% next year

Electricity prices for private households in Switzerland are expected to rise by an average of 27% next year, the local regulatory authority for the electricity sector ElCom reported on Tuesday.



Regionally, however, prices could rise significantly more, according to consumer protection organizations.



According to ElCom, the concrete price depends on the respective energy procurement of the approximately 630 regional grid operators and the share of their own production.



A kilowatt hour will cost a typical household 26.95 Swiss centimes ($0.28 cents) in the coming year, ElCom announced.



Rates for private households in Switzerland are set once a year.



