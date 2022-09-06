Belgian premier warns Europe rising energy prices could lead to 'war economy'

Belgium's prime minister on Monday warned that if the European Union does not intervene in the energy crisis, the bloc could enter a "war economy."

Speaking on local channel VRT, Alexander De Croo stressed that this situation is not sustainable.

Criticizing the EU Commission's slow steps on the issue, he said Belgium will not allow companies to go bankrupt or thousands of people to be thrown into the streets due to energy bills.

De Croo said: "This is a crisis about much more than energy, this is a situation about the stability and security of the European continent.

"If the EU Commission doesn't intervene, there's a risk of entering a real war economy."

Stressing the importance of imposing a ceiling price on natural gas, he said this issue should also be addressed and decided at the European level.

Last month, De Croo warned that the next five or 10 winters will be tough due to rising energy prices.

























