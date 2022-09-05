 Contact Us
News Economy Kremlin: Europe to blame for Nord Stream 1 shutdown

Reuters ECONOMY
Published September 05,2022
The Kremlin on Monday repeated its assertion that Western sanctions are to blame for a complete shutdown in the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions were "causing chaos" in terms of maintenance work on the pipeline and rejected claims Russia had turned off supplies to Europe as a political move.

Gazprom has completely halted gas supplies through the pipeline after it said it detected a gas leak during maintenance work last week.