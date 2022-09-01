Petrol prices rise again in Germany as tax relief ends

The price of petrol in Germany rose again on Thursday, as a temporary energy tax rebate came to an end.



With the cost of living still rising and inflation at record levels, the tax relief for the energy firms was intended by the government to lead to lower costs at the pump, and therefore relieve some of the financial burden on citizens.



Petrol and diesel prices did fall at the start of the period, but have nonetheless risen during the three-month period which came to an end overnight.



Normal E10 petrol (with up to 10% renewable ethanol) was above €2 (about $2) per litre at many petrol stations on Thursday morning, where it had been below this mark on Wednesday, according to dpa reporters also using data from the ADAC drivers' association.



Diesel, which had already been above €2 was mostly above €2.10, and in some places up to €2.30 per litre.



Another cost-relieving measure, a popular €9 monthly ticket for public transport across Germany, also expired overnight. The government is currently debating extending the offer of cheap public transport in some form.



