GERMANYS LUFTHANSA CANCELS HUNDREDS OF FRIDAY FLIGHTS DUE TO STRIKE

German flagship airline Lufthansa said on Thursday it was cancelling 800 flights scheduled for Friday due to planned strike action by pilots.



The cancellations represent almost all of the firm's flights out of the main hubs of Munich and Frankfurt.



The Vereinigung Cockpit union confirmed overnight that Lufthansa pilots would stage an all-day strike on Friday.



Negotiations on a new wage deal failed to produce a result after a round of exploratory talks, an improved offer from the company last week and a final attempt at talks on Wednesday.

