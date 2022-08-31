Euro area annual inflation rises to new record high of 9.1% in August

Full shelves with fruits are pictured in a supermarket during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Euro area annual consumer inflation jumped to a new record high of 9.1% in August, according to a flash estimate from the EU's statistical office on Wednesday.

The figure was up from 8.9% in July, Eurostat data showed.

Energy is expected to have the highest year-on-year rise of 38.3% in August compared to 39.6% in July, it said in a statement.

It was followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (10.6% in August, up from 9.8% in July), non-energy industrial goods (5.0% in August, up from 4.5% in July) and services (3.8% in August, compared with 3.7% in July).

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, rose to 4.3% in August while it was 4% a month ago.

On a monthly basis, Eurozone's consumer prices index rose 0.5% in August following a 0.1% increase in July.



























