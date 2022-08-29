RUSSIA LIKELY TO INCREASE GAS FLARING AS STORAGES FILL, IEAS BIROL SAYS

Russia likely to increase gas flaring as storages fill, IEA's Birol says

Russia is likely to ramp up gas flaring in the coming months as the country's gas storages fill up, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told a conference in Norway on Monday.

He said trust in Russia as an energy supplier had been eroded around the world following the invasion of Ukraine and cutbacks of gas exports, and that the loss of Europe as a partner would hurt Moscow.

"Russia is not winning the energy battle here," Birol said.

The upcoming winter season will be a test of Europe's solidarity, and if the continent fails when tested, the impact may be felt "beyond this energy crisis", Birol said.