Norway to not cut gas prices for Europe, might cut energy

Norway won't force the energy companies to sell cheaper gas to Europe, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum has said, saying it would be against market rules.

"I do not pursue a policy of requiring Norwegian energy companies to sign contracts to sell gas to Europe at a fixed price," Minister Terje Aasland wrote in a letter on August 25 to parliament.

His comments came after a suggestion by a parliament member that Norway should show solidarity and share difficulties with the European Union (EU) by asking its companies to sell gas at a low price, fixed below the current market price.

Aasland, on the other hand, thinks that the market should follow the law of supply and demand.

"When goods are scarce, prices will be high. That will help increase production and redirect gas to the markets that need it most," he said.

"Rather than reducing prices, Norway should focus on supplying as much gas as possible to Europe, to meet the rising demand and maintain its position as a reliable gas supplier."

Norway is now the largest gas supplier to the European Union following Moscow's supply cut through Nord Stream 1 by %80.

Aasland had also said earlier this month that Oslo was mulling reducing the amount of electricity sold to Europe in the case of a water level drop in the hydroelectric reservoirs, where the %90 of the country's electricity is coming from.

Norway is selling about 1/5 of its total electricity production to its neighbors.

Some politicians even proposed to stop the exports of electricity till the energy crisis risk is gone.

Current situations have increased the fears of a difficult winter for Europe.

Especially for Britain, Germany and Netherlands are at more risk as they are extremely dependent on cheap Norwegian energy.