Elon Musk says oil, gas needed right now, offers solution for winter

Tesla's owner Elon Musk said on Monday that oil and natural gas are still needed in the short term.

"We do need to provide oil and gas to keep civilisatıon running," he said.

Musk also voiced concerns about the birth rates, and "that people should have enough babies to sustain the civilization."

He also added that some additional oil and gas exploration is warranted as the transition to sustainable energy will be taking "some decades to complete."

Musk also said that the North Sea wind power, combined with the stationary battery packs, could be a very strong and sustainable energy source in the winter.