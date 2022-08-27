GERMANYS €9 TICKET RESULTED IN CARS BEING LEFT AT HOME, SURVEY SAYS

News Economy Germany's €9 ticket resulted in cars being left at home, survey says

The campaign, which ends Wednesday, is intended to ease the burden on commuters in light of high energy prices. In addition, Berlin wants to encourage people to switch to public transport in the interests of climate protection.

Many customers of Germany's discounted nationwide monthly travel pass for use on public transportation - known as the 9€ ticket - say it led them, in many cases, to take trains and buses instead of cars.



The ticket has allowed people unlimited use of regional and local transportation networks - but not high-speed trains - during June, July, and August for just €9 per month.



Some 31% of adults said they frequently used the promotional ticket on routes they would otherwise have taken by car, according to a YouGov survey conducted for dpa. A further 18% said they had totally replaced their vehicle with local public transport.



In contrast, 22% used the discounted ticket only rarely on routes where they would otherwise have travelled by car.



According to the survey, 28% of Germans have bought a €9 ticket at least once. A further 22% already had a local transport subscription and benefited from a corresponding discount.



One in two used the €9-ticket primarily for private journeys. Just under a quarter of those surveyed used it mainly to travel to work. Just as many used it primarily for tourist trips and excursions.



The long-term impact on public transportation because of the campaign is not clear. Some 18% told YouGov they definitely want to use buses and trains more often in the future; 22% do not. The majority - 55% - only want to do so if a similarly priced ticket is available again.



YouGov surveyed 2,038 participants from August 22 to 24. According to the opinion research institute, the sample is representative of the population in Germany aged 18 and over.



