Algeria has helped Europe diversify its energy supplies by pumping more gas to Italy, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday during a visit to Africa's top gas exporter.

Dismissing suggestions that Italy and France were "in competition" for Algerian gas, Macron welcomed a deal Algeria signed last month to pump more gas to Italy.

The deal is "good for Italy, it's good for Europe and it improves the diversification of Europe," he told reporters.