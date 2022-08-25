News Economy Gas price in Europe climbs to more than €300

Gas price in Europe climbs to more than €300

DPA ECONOMY Published August 25,2022 Subscribe

(AA File Photo)

A shortage of natural gas due to the war in Ukraine has caused the price of gas to keep climbing, the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Amsterdam - a key natural gas trading hub - said Thursday.



After remaining stable for two days, the price of natural gas crept above the €300 ($300) mark on Thursday.



In the morning, the price rose by more than 6% to almost €316 per megawatt hour.



Natural gas has only been more expensive in the period immediately after the outbreak of war in Ukraine in late February, when it peaked at €345.



The recent surge in gas prices may be linked to another pre-announced interruption to Russian gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.



Russia said that it would stop gas supplies via the Baltic Sea pipeline for three days from August 31.



This has fuelled fears that the gas flow from Russia, which had already been severely restricted, could stop completely if deliveries were not resumed after the break.































