No excuse for gas cut to Germany after turbine return: Trudeau

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Canada is to foster business ties between the two countries, but that was overshadowed at a press conference Monday in Montreal by Russia's war with Ukraine.

Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to "divide" allies like Germany and Canada but he has failed and faces "unprecedented sanctions" as Moscow's military operation in Ukraine extends into its sixth month.

That support has been questioned by the controversial return -- against Ukraine's wishes because it contravened sanctions against Moscow -- of a repaired gas turbine by Canada to allow Russia to send gas to Germany. The turbine, which was undergoing repair at a Siemens Canada facility in Montreal, was a key component in Russia's Nord Stream pipeline.

But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that sending the turbine overseas -- a Canadian company was the only one that could repair it -- tipped Putin's hand.

Putin wanted to "blame anyone else like Canada" as Russia broke contracts and drastically reduced gas supplies to Germany to divide allies, but the return of the turbine "removed the excuse" for cutting gas exports, Trudeau said.

Both Germany and the European Union approved the contravention of the sanctions because Germany desperately needs the gas. The repaired turbine has been shipped to Germany and, as if to prove Trudeau's point, to date Russia has refused to accept it.

But both Scholz and Trudeau agreed that in the short term, reducing reliance on Russian oil and gas is the goal and in the long term ending oil and gas use in general and turning to green energy.

Canada can help because it has a reliable supply of clean hydrogen, Trudeau said, and Scholz added that Canada has the chance to become one of the world's leading suppliers of clean energy, which is the responsible way to fight climate change.

As for Ukraine, both leaders reiterated their support for the beleaguered country.

"Putin must not win," Trudeau said.

Next on the itinerary is a stop at a national artificial intelligence institute funded by the federal government, then it is on to Toronto for an official dinner Monday night.