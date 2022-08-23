Indonesia raises interest rates amid inflation concerns

 Contact Us
Published August 23,2022
Indonesia's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia raised the seven-day reverse repo rate to 3.75%, the deposit facility interest rate by 25 basis points to 3%, and the lending facility interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%.

The decision is a "pre-emptive and forward-looking step" step to mitigate the risk of rising inflation due to the increase in energy and food prices, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said it will continue to strengthen policies to maintain stability amid high uncertainty in global financial markets.