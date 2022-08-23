Another grain ship leaves Ukrainian port under Türkiye-brokered deal

Another ship departed from Ukraine on Tuesday under the landmark grain export deal signed in Istanbul last month, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ship set sail from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk earlier in the morning, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that, under the deal, three ships that came from Ukraine and three more going to that country would be inspected.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odesa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.