Over 622,000 tons of shipments carried out via Ukraine grain corridor

More than 622,000 tons of grain were shipped from Ukrainian ports since Aug. 1 as part of a recent grain export deal signed between Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine.

A total of 43 vessels have sailed for grain shipments, according to Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry said on Twitter that 25 of them have departed from Ukrainian ports and 18 went to Ukrainian ports for grain shipment.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odesa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The shipments are seen as crucial for the many countries dependent on grain from Ukraine, known as the breadbasket of Europe.

Shortages and soaring prices have led to fears of severe shortages, especially in poorer nations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with famine looming in many areas.



Millions of tons of grain have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since Russia attacked its neighbour in late February and blockaded the country's ports.