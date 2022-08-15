Russia suggests ceasefire around Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Russian forces have suggested a ceasefire around the embattled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.



"The leadership of the United Nations and the chief diplomat of the EU should not be talking about demilitarization, but about introducing a ceasefire," Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the Russian occupation authorities, told Russia's state news agency Ria Novosti on Monday.



For days, Russia has held the Ukrainian side responsible for the attacks on the nuclear power plant in the city of Enerhodar, while the Ukrainians blamed the Russians. UN Secretary General António Guterres last week warned of a potential nuclear disaster and called for the area to be demilitarized.



On Sunday, 42 countries demanded that Russia, which currently occupies the nuclear plant, hand it over Ukraine. The demand was made on behalf of the EU as well as the US, Britain, Norway, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and many other countries.



"The stationing of Russian military personnel and weapons at the nuclear facility is unacceptable," they said in a joint statement.



