This is how sky filled with stars looks like from space

The photo of the space full of stars shows the density of them at the center of a globular cluster, groups that are united with billions of galaxies.

To capture the data of this image shared by NASA's Hubble, the telescope it utilized two of its last-generation astronomical tools.

This image shows NGC 6638, which is a globular cluster – a roughly spherical group of stars held together by gravity.



Being in the orbit 550 kilometers above the Earth, the Hubble can study which type of stars form the globular clusters, how they evolved and the role gravity plays in these dense systems without the Eart's atmosphere causing a problem.

While the Hubble has already revolutionized the study of globular clusters, the James Webb telescope will be bettering the understanding of them by observing their inner stars. Webb observes in infrared waves and provides unique information about the stars of the cluster which will complement the incredible sceneries of the Hubble like this one.