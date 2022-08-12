French annual inflation hits 6.1% in July, highest since 1985

The annual inflation rate in France hit 6.1% in July, the highest since July 1985, the French statistics agency announced on Friday.

The figure was 5.8% in June.

The increase in inflation resulted from the acceleration of services, which rose to 3.9% from 3.3% in June, food-up to 6.8% from 5.8%-and, to a lesser extent, manufactured goods prices rising to 2.7% from 2.5%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.

The prices of energy slowed down slightly to 28.5% from 33.1%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3%, decelerating from a 0.7% increase in the previous month.





