GROUND STAFF AT GERMANYS MUNICH AIRPORT TO STRIKE ON WEDNESDAY

Flights from Germany's Munich Airport are facing disruptions on Wednesday as ground staff are set to stage a walkout over pay and working conditions.

The ver.di trade union called on baggage handlers, bus drivers, and other ground staff of the company Swissport Losch to stop work from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time (0800-1300GMT) on Wednesday.

"There may be delays in operations and possibly flight cancellations," the Munich Airport operator said on Twitter, advising passengers to check the current flight status with their airline or tour operator before leaving for the airport.

The union, which represents around 600 workers of Swissport Losch at Munich Airport, is demanding an above-inflation pay raise and other improvements in working conditions.