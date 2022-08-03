China suspends some fruits, fish imports from Taiwan

China suspended the import of some fruits and fish from Taiwan as of Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The import ban includes grapefruits, lemons, oranges, and chilled large-head hairtail and frozen horse mackerel.

China also banned the export of natural sand to Taiwan, the statement added.

Beijing's move came in response to a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the first visit by a sitting US House speaker to the island nation in 25 years.

The Chinese military has also announced exercises, including live-fire drills , in six locations around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday.



