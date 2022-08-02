Spain puts limits on heating, cooling and lighting to save energy

Spain's minority leftist government has agreed to impose "urgent measures" to save energy amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis looming over Europe.



All public sector buildings and shopping malls, cinemas, workplaces, hotels, stations and airports will not be allowed to set thermostats to lower than 27 degrees Celsius in summer or higher than 19 degrees in winter.



The measures were decided late Monday in a weekly Cabinet session in Madrid - and were met with immediate criticism by the conservative opposition.



Teresa Ribera, minister for ecological transition, said the measures outlined in a royal decree must be imposed by the end of a one-week transitional period after they are published in the official gazette.



They will remain in place until November 1, 2023.



Ribera said the measures mark an initial package that is necessary in a "critical situation." Europe needs Spain's help, she said.



"It is time for solidarity," she said.



The decree include rules for shops and businesses to keep their doors closed using an automatic system that must be installed by September 30. The aim of this is to avoid hot or cold air escaping.



Lighting in unused offices, shop windows and monuments must be switched off after 10 pm and energy efficiency checks in particular buildings will be brought forward.



Ribera called on the private sector to increase working from home.



But the conservative opposition is fighting the measures.



The influential head of government of the Autonomous Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was the first to issue a call for a boycott. Business leaders were also sceptical.



Meanwhile, regional leaders of the conservative People's Party (PP) said they were considering bringing the matter before Spain's Constitutional Court.



Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez responded by saying that laws must be heeded in Spain.



Spain is taking the new measures and further ones which are to be decided after the summer break to meet commitments made in a European emergency plan agreed last week.

