$80-100b worth of gold lays in Çanakkale: Turkish Industry Minister

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister said that gold and silver mining is essential for the Turkish economy, adding that it is expected that there is between 80 and 100 billion dollars worth of gold in Çanakkale.

Speaking after his visit and evaluation of the mining company TÜMAD in Lapseki, Çanakkale, he said that thanks to the nationalization of the mines policy activated after 2000, the country can produce 42 tonnes of gold every year.

"There is approximately between 80 and 100 billion dollars worth of gold mines in Çanakkale," he said.

"We should imagine what the Çanakkale economy would become if these are discovered and we should act accordingly."

"TÜMAD Mining is an examplar company that is making world-class production and it is one of the 800 such gold mining companies in the world," he added.

Underlining that gold and silver mining is essential for the Turkish economy, Varank said that "we should definitely not leave these under the ground."