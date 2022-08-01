Türkiye says first shipment of Ukrainian grain left Odessa port

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain left the port of Odessa on Monday under a deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis following Russia's invasion of its neighbour, the Turkish defence ministry said.

"The ship Razoni has left the port of Odessa bound for Tripoli in Lebanon. It is expected in Istanbul on August 2. It will then continue its journey after it has been inspected in Istanbul," the ministry said. Ukraine said the vessel was carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports -- Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny -- for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month.

To oversee Ukrainian grain exports, a joint coordination center in Istanbul was officially opened on Wednesday, comprising of representatives from Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers from the three key Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

STABILITY AND RELIEF HOPES

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "warmly" welcomed the Razoni's departure.

"The ship is bound for the port of Tripoli, Lebanon, carrying a cargo of 26,527 tonnes of corn, and is the first vessel to depart under the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed in Istanbul, on 22 July. Ensuring that existing grain and foodstuffs can move to global markets is a humanitarian imperative," said a UN statement by Guterres' spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

It added that this departure was the collective achievement of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul.

According to the statement, Guterres also saluted Türkiye for its leadership, adding: "The Secretary-General hopes that this will be the first of many commercial ships moving in accordance with the Initiative signed, and that this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts."

'HUMANITARIAN ISSUE'

Turkish Defence minister, for his part, said that the grain-loaded ship that departed from the Ukrainian port to be in Istanbul on Tuesday at 12 p.m. GMT.

Hulusi Akar also thanked the Ukrainian and Russian ministers for their efforts to resolve the issue of Ukrainian grain exports.

"Efforts on the grain shipments from Ukraine is going to be continuing, he said, adding that this matter is a "humanitarian issue."

"Lack of food security triggers other security issues," Akar told Anadolu Agency Editor's Desk, warning of a new possible migration wave from Africa and the Middle East to Europe and Türkiye.

On Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations, National Defense Minister Akar said that Ankara aims only to protect its citizens' security and has "no eye on anyone's territory."

"Türkiye is determined to eliminate all terrorists, no matter who supports them," the Turkish defense chief added.

"Türkiye expects countries to understand that its only targets are terrorists," said National Defense Minister, adding: "We have made efforts to stabilize the region"

He reiterated once more his country's readiness to investigate and cooperate on uncovering the truth about the recent attack in Duhok in northern Iraq.

'RELIEF FOR THE WORLD'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also hailed the departure of the first shipment of grain from the port of Odessa since the start of Russia's invasion as a "relief for the world".

"The day of relief for the world, especially for our friends in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, as the first Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade. Ukraine has always been a reliable partner and will remain one should Russia respect its part of the deal," Kuleba tweeted.